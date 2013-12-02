Thyssen shares plunge as US and stainless steel deals disappoint

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares in ThyssenKrupp plunged in early Monday trading after the company announced over the weekend the sale of its U.S. steel plant, a deal to take back stainless steel assets it sold last year and plans for a capital increase.

The stock was down 6.2 percent at 18.075 euros by 0830 GMT, underperforming a 0.1 percent lower blue-chip DAX index and reflecting disappointment that ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, failed to reduce its exposure to the volatile steel sector as much as hoped.

“We think a broader restructuring is much further away than some may hope,” Credit Suisse analyst Michael Shillaker said.

ThyssenKrupp said late on Friday it was selling the U.S. plant in Calvert, Alabama, to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp for $1.55 billion, hitting only the lower end of price expectations.

That also leaves it with loss-making Brazilian steel mill CSA, which it had initially hoped to sell as well, and management indicated ThyssenKrupp would now hang on to CSA for the moment.

ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger has been trying to shed assets with 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) of annual revenue to shift ThyssenKrupp away from the volatile steel business into higher-margin products and services such as elevators, submarines and factory components.

He tried for a year and a half to sell Steel Americas - comprised of the steel finishing plant in Calvert and CSA in Brazil - but negotiations turned out to be extremely difficult.

“Although TK Steel USA was sold, the big coup that was hoped for did not materialise,” DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp said.

Also, ThyssenKrupp said late on Friday it was forced to take back Italian steel plant Terni and high-performance alloy unit VDM, parts of the stainless steel business it sold to Finland’s Outokumpu last year, in exchange for a loan note.

“We doubt that greater operational control over troubled stainless assets is what ThyssenKrupp shareholders had in mind for ThyssenKrupp’s strategic shift in 2013/14,” Nomura analyst Neil Sampat said, cutting his recommendation on the stock to “reduce” from “neutral”.

And to alleviate the strain on its balance sheet, ThyssenKrupp is planning to increase its capital by as much as 10 percent in a sale of new shares, which could raise close to 1 billion euros at Friday’s closing price.