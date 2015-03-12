FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssen's VDM attracts interest from Aperam, PE -sources
March 12, 2015

Thyssen's VDM attracts interest from Aperam, PE -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from peer Aperam as well as buyout groups Gores Group and Lindsay Goldberg for its high-performance alloy unit VDM, as it renews efforts to draw a line under an ill-fated venture, sources said.

The parties are expected to hand in bids for the unit by early next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, although there is no structured sales process and a months-long market test may continue.

ThyssenKrupp and Lindsay Goldberg declined to comment, while the Gores Group and Aperam did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

