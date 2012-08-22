ThyssenKrupp to sell tailored blanks to Wuhan -report

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in final talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources.

ThyssenKrupp was not immediately available to comment.

The company had said on Aug. 10 that it was in “well advanced” discussions to sell the division, which makes metal sheets for the car industry.

The steelmaking conglomerate, whose business stretches from submarines to lifts, is in the throes of a radical restructuring that will see it shed non-core assets with overall revenues of 10 billion euros to slash debt. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Nadine Schimroszik)