TI Media says sale of Persidera stake unlikely for now
January 15, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

TI Media says sale of Persidera stake unlikely for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Telecom Italia Media has concluded that for the time being it was unlikely to sell a stake in digital broadcasting company Persidera, it said on Thursday.

TI Media and publisher L‘Espresso created Persidera in June last year after merging their digital broadcasting assets, also with the aim of selling a stake in the newly created business.

“Developments in the Persidera valuation process ... are not in line with expectations and therefore the sale of the shareholding held is not foreseeable at this stage,” TI Media said in a statement.

TI Media owns 70 percent of Persidera, with the remainder held by L‘Espresso. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

