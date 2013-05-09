FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TIAA-CREF names Robert Leary head of asset management
May 9, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-TIAA-CREF names Robert Leary head of asset management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - TIAA-CREF on Thursday named Robert Leary head of asset management, replacing Scott Evans, who stepped down more than year ago.

Leary, 52, was most recently president and chief operating officer of ING U.S. Inc, part of Dutch bank and insurer ING Groep. He left ING in September.

Evans stepped down as head of asset management at TIAA-CREF at the start of 2012 to spend more time with his family, a company spokeswoman said.

Since then asset management has been led by Carol Deckbar, who remains chief operating officer of TIAA-CREF’s asset management division. Leary will report to TIAA-CREF Chief Executive Roger Ferguson Jr.

Based in New York, TIAA-CREF has $520 billion in assets under management. It provides retirement services to universities, hospitals and other nonprofit organizations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
