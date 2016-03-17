FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Wall St vet Garnick joins TIAA as chief income strategist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Longtime Wall Street strategist Diane Garnick has joined TIAA as chief income strategist, according to an email from Garnick earlier this week.

She will be responsible for strategy and development for TIAA’s income solutions. TIAA, which stands for Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, is a leading retirement provider for people in the education, not-for-profit, healthcare and government fields. It collectively manages $854 billion in assets.

Garnick was previously chief investment strategist at Invesco and State Street Global Advisors and founder and chief executive officer of asset management firm Clear Alternatives, which is now closed. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
