Tianhe says Morgan Stanley PE stands by its management
September 11, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

Tianhe says Morgan Stanley PE stands by its management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd said Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, one of its top investors, stands by the Chinese firm’s management after Anonymous Analytics published a report last week accusing Tianhe of falsifying statements.

In a emailed statement, Tianhe quoted Homer Sun, Chief Investment Officer and Head of China for Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, as saying the company “resolutely behind Tianhe’s world class management team.” (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ryan Woo)

