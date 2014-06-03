FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Tianhe Chemicals seeks up to $818 mln in Hong Kong IPO- terms
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 3, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

China's Tianhe Chemicals seeks up to $818 mln in Hong Kong IPO- terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - China’s Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd is seeking to raise between $636 million and $818 million in an Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Tianhe Chemicals is offering shares between HK$1.75 and HK$2.25 each, with 72.5 percent of the offer consisting of new shares and the rest being sold by existing shareholders.

The company, which makes lubricating oil additives and special fluorides, had planned to list in London in 2011 but changed its plans as it believes Hong Kong has a bigger pool of investors for Chinese companies, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.