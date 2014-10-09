FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tianhe Chemical shares set to open down 26 pct after month-long halt
October 9, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Tianhe Chemical shares set to open down 26 pct after month-long halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s Tianhe Chemicals Group are set to open down 26.4 percent on Thursday after a month-long trading halt following a stock researcher’s allegations that it had cooked its books.

Tianhe’s stocks were set to open at HK$1.7 per share versus the last trading price of HKD2.31 per share on Sept. 2.

Anonymous Analytics, a stock researcher, accused Tianhe of overstating profits in its initial public offering prospectus ahead of its Hong Kong listing, sending shares down 5 percent on Sept. 2, before trading was suspended at the company’s request.

The company reiterated late on Wednesday accusations made by Anonymous Analytics were wrong, as it reported a 44.3 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Engen Tham, editing by Kazunori Takada)

