Trading in Tianhe Chemicals shares halted in Hong Kong
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Trading in Tianhe Chemicals shares halted in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd were suspended on Thursday afternoon pending a statement, according to a company filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Tianhe gave no further details. The stock of Tianhe, which plans to announce its yearly results next Tuesday, rose 0.9 percent in morning trade, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

There was no immediate response from Tianhe’s Hong Kong office.

Tianhe, which entered into an agreement to supply its products to Italy-based Guarniflon SpA, a supplier of fluorochemicals, in December, had been accused by stock researcher Anonymous Analytics early last year of doctoring its books ahead of a Hong Kong IPO.

The allegation has been firmly rejected by the Chinese firm. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and Anand Basu)

