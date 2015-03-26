UPDATE 1-Tianhe Chemicals asks for trading halt on delayed 2014 results

(Adds comments from Tianhe)

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd , the Chinese specialty chemicals maker that was the subject of fraud allegations by Anonymous Analytics last year, requested a trading halt of its shares on Thursday after it delayed filing its 2014 results.

Tianhe, backed by Morgan Stanley’s Asia private equity arm, said in a regulatory filing “additional time is required ... to provide further information to the auditors” and it will miss a March 31 deadline to file the information.

It said the company will try to publish the annual results “as soon as possible.”

Because of the delay, Tianhe requested trading to be halted as of 1:01 p.m. (0501 GMT) in Hong Kong.

Trading of Tianhe shares was halted for about one month in September after Anonymous Analytics accused Tianhe of overstating profits in its initial public offering prospectus ahead of its Hong Kong listing last June.

The allegation has been firmly rejected by the Chinese firm.

Tianhe shares rose 0.9 percent on Thursday before the halt. The stock is down 35 percent from the IPO price. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and Anand Basu)