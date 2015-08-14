FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2015 / 1:39 AM / 2 years ago

Shares of Tianjin Port fall as it assesses damages from warehouse blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd were set to open 8 percent lower on Friday as the company assessed losses caused by two huge blasts at a warehouse in Tianjin in China’s northeast.

Stocks in the Chinese cargo handling and port ancillary services provider were suspended on Thursday after the blasts late on Wednesday, which killed at least 50 people.

They were set to re-open at HK$1.50, the lowest opening price since July 9. That compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Tianjin Port said its port operations were normal after the blasts and that it was assessing losses. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Editing by Paul Tait)

