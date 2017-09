Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tianjin Economic-technological Development Area Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit to increase 115 million yuan ($18.88 million) as unit receives government subsidies of 354 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suc94v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0926 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)