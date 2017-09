Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says October auto sales down 27.1 percent y/y at 10,788 units

* Says January-October auto sales down 31.7 percent y/y at 106,479 units

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rez54v

