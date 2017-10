June 28 (Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on increased license revenue.

Net income for the second quarter was $26.5 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $ 21 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $247.4 million.

Tibco shares closed at $26.83 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.