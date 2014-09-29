Vista Equity to buy Tibco Software for $4.3 bln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc said buyout firm Vista Equity Partners had agreed to take it private for $4.3 billion.

Vista will pay $24 per share in cash for Tibco, representing a 26 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Sept. 23, a day before Reuters first reported that Vista was one the firms vying for Tibco. Tibco shares closed at $19.51 on Friday.

Palo Alto, California-based Tibco develops software used by companies in real-time data analysis involved in processes such as inventory keeping and cross-selling products. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ted Kerr)