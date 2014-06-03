FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tibco Software estimates disappointing quarter, shares fall
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 3, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tibco Software estimates disappointing quarter, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects 2nd-qtr adj profit/share $0.12-$0.13 vs est $0.21

* Expects revenue $250-$252 mln vs est $267.5 mln

* Says Spotfire sales were less than anticipated

* Shares fall about 15 pct after the bell (Adds share movement, customers)

June 3 (Reuters) - Tibco Software Inc estimated a much lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter, hurt by disappointing sales of its software, Spotfire.

The business software maker’s shares fell about 15 percent in after-hours trading.

Tibco, whose customers include Delta Air Lines Inc, FedEx Corp and Merck & Co Inc, estimated adjusted earnings of 12-13 cents per share for the quarter ended June 1.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects revenue of $250-$252 million, below the average analyst estimate of $267.5 million.

Tibco in March forecast adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents per share on revenue of $263-$271 million.

The company will report results for the quarter on June 19.

Tibco’s shares were at $17.75 in extended trading after closing at $20.79 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.