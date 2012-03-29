Tibco Software 1st-qtr profit beats expectations

March 29 (Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc posted results above analysts’ estimate for at least the ninth straight quarter, as revenue from new licenses grew 17 percent.

December-February net income rose to $20.6 million, or 12 cents a share, from $16 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents a share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $225.7 million, while license revenue rose to $82.3 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $222.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.