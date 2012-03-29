FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tibco Software 1st-qtr profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 6 years ago

Tibco Software 1st-qtr profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc posted results above analysts’ estimate for at least the ninth straight quarter, as revenue from new licenses grew 17 percent.

December-February net income rose to $20.6 million, or 12 cents a share, from $16 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents a share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $225.7 million, while license revenue rose to $82.3 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $222.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.