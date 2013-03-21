FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tibco's quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall
March 21, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Tibco's quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Business software maker Tibco Software Inc reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ estimates and an in-line profit, sending its shares down 11 percent in extended trade.

Net income more than halved to $9.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $20.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $237.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $242.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down at $20.75 in trading after the bell. They closed at $23.17 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

