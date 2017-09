Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tibet Galaxy Science & Technology Development Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 430-480 percent y/y at 118.49-129.67 million yuan ($19.6-$21.4 million)

* Says expected profit surge due to stake sale in a unit, investment returns from a rare earth project

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sep95v

