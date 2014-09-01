FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai factory developer Ticon plans $156 million REIT in November
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai factory developer Ticon plans $156 million REIT in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Thai developer of ready-built factories and warehouses, Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl plans to seek a 4-5 billion baht ($125-156 million) real estate investment trust (REIT) listing in November.

The company is seeking approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the REIT’s IPO, which would include 200,000 square metres of factories and warehouses as the underlying assets, managing director Virapan Pulges told reporters.

Ticon expects revenue growth of 10-15 percent next year, while this year’s revenue will be flat at last year’s 6.6 billion baht given its first-half performance was affected by months of domestic political unrest, he said.

Ticon has seen a pick up in demand from foreign investors in the second half of this year, with about 30-40 clients, mostly Japanese investors in the auto sector, leasing the company’s factories and warehouses, Virapan said.

$1 = 31.94 Thai baht Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.