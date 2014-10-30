FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai factory developer Ticon aims for 5-10 pct growth in 2015 revenue
October 30, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai factory developer Ticon aims for 5-10 pct growth in 2015 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl

* Aims for 5-10 percent rise in 2015 revenue from 6.5-7.0 billion baht ($200-215 million) in 2014 on expectation of higher rental demand for factories and warehouses from manufacterers, managing director Virapan Pulges told reporters

* Says fourth-quarter net profit will be the highest of 2014 due to rising income from transferring asset to a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be offered to public in November

* Studying plan to sell more assets to REIT next year

* Plans to spend 6 billion baht in 2015 to build new factores, warehouses and buy land Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

