FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish tech startup Tictail gets funding from UK whizzkid D'Aloisio
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish tech startup Tictail gets funding from UK whizzkid D'Aloisio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swedish online retail startup Tictail has received an $8 million round of funding, including the first investment by Nick D‘Aloisio since he sold his Summly App to Yahoo for a reported $30 million last year when he was 17.

Tictail is a do-it-yourself e-commerce platform for retailers, which allows users to set up virtual stores. The company, which has only 18 employees, has more than 35,000 stores in 111 countries.

The new funding will support the opening of a New York office. Around 15 percent of their virtual stores are in the United States.

“We’re looking forward to the team’s input for the U.S. market as we establish and consolidate our U.S. presence,” Carl Waldekranz, CEO and co-founder of Tictail, said in a statement.

The latest funding was led by Thrive Capital, which has backed the likes of Spotify and Instagram.

D‘Aloisio hit the headlines in 2013 when Yahoo Inc snapped up his mobile news aggregator Summly. Founded by D‘Aloisio two years previously from his home in London, the app sorts news by topics in quick bites for smartphones. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.