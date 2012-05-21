FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tidewater beats Street on higher vessel revenue
May 21, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tidewater beats Street on higher vessel revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Offshore vessels provider Tidewater Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its deepwater vessels earned more in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Fourth-quarter net income was $33.6 million, or 66 cents per share, higher than $12.0 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $289.4 million. Revenue from deepwater vessels increased to $137.6 million from $95.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 61 cents on revenue of $286.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tidewater shares, which have fallen 8 percent so far this year, closed at $45.39 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

