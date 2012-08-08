FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tidewater beats Street on higher activity outside N America
August 8, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Tidewater beats Street on higher activity outside N America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc’s quarterly results beat market estimates on increased demand for its deepwater vessels outside North America.

First-quarter net income rose to $32.9 million, or 65 cents per share, from $24.6 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 16 percent to $294.4 million. Revenue from deepwater vessels increased 63 percent to $62.6 million in the Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 60 cents on revenue of $292.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, last month reported quarterly results above estimates, helped by higher revenue outside North America and surging deepwater activity.

Shares of Tidewater, which provides offshore supply vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry, closed at $48.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

