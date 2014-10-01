FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
October 1, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tieto's Product Development Services unit initiates personnel negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj

* Says Tieto’s Product Development Services unit initiates personnel negotiations in response to insourcing decision - group guidance for 2014 remains unchanged

* Says Product Development Services will start personnel negotiations in impacted countries in Europe and Asia

* Says in Finland, a maximum of 350 persons may be affected while Tieto expects number of actual reductions to remain below 300

* Says PDS seeks to reduce a maximum of 600 positions in Central European and Asian locations

* Says in Finland, company will start process by making a proposal to employee representatives on Oct. 1

* Says restructuring costs related to reductions may rise up to 20 million euros which will be booked mainly in Q4 pending employee negotiations

* Says will book a goodwill impairment charge of around 40 million euros in its Q3 operating profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
