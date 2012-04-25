UPDATE 1-Tieto warns of Q2 charges after Q1

(Adds details, quote)

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider Tieto warned restructuring charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported earnings in line with expectations for January-March.

Tieto, which competes with bigger corporate technology services companies such as Accenture and IBM, said adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 28 million euros ($36.97 million) from 23.9 million a year ago.

That was in line with an average forecast of 28 million euros in a Reuters poll, in which estimates ranged from 24.6 million to 31 million euros.

Tieto said the second quarter will be strained by one-off costs of around 30 million euros from its ongoing revamp.

“Additionally, existing idle capacity of the company is expected to burden second-quarter performance,” it said. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Editing by Jacqueline Wong)