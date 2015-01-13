Finland's Tieto to cut up to 840 jobs

HELSINKI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Finnish information technology services company Tieto plans to cut up to 840 jobs because of an industry shift towards automated “cloud” services, it said on Tuesday.

The company said the cuts would reduce its annual costs by around 50 million euros ($59 million), although part of that would be offset by new recruitments. The restructuring would cost about 35 million euros, it added.

Tieto said some of its manual services would be automated meaning that up to 500 jobs could be lost in Finland while 340 positions in other countries, mainly in Sweden and the Czech Republic, could face the axe.

The company currently employs around 14,000 people.

“The shift to cloud means more and more automated services, so a company like Tieto must renew its competences. But I don’t believe there will be any radical changes in their core earnings this year, the market will show growth close to zero for another year,” Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala said.

Shares in the company were down 0.6 percent to 21.83 euros at 1051 GMT.

Europe’s largest software firm SAP on Monday reported the accelerating shift by business customers to internet-delivered cloud software cut its profit margins in the fourth quarter.