FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Tieto to cut up to 840 jobs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 13, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Tieto to cut up to 840 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Finnish information technology services company Tieto plans to cut up to 840 jobs because of an industry shift towards automated “cloud” services, it said on Tuesday.

The company said the cuts would reduce its annual costs by around 50 million euros ($59 million), although part of that would be offset by new recruitments. The restructuring would cost about 35 million euros, it added.

Tieto said some of its manual services would be automated meaning that up to 500 jobs could be lost in Finland while 340 positions in other countries, mainly in Sweden and the Czech Republic, could face the axe.

The company currently employs around 14,000 people.

“The shift to cloud means more and more automated services, so a company like Tieto must renew its competences. But I don’t believe there will be any radical changes in their core earnings this year, the market will show growth close to zero for another year,” Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala said.

Shares in the company were down 0.6 percent to 21.83 euros at 1051 GMT.

Europe’s largest software firm SAP on Monday reported the accelerating shift by business customers to internet-delivered cloud software cut its profit margins in the fourth quarter.

$1 = 0.8475 euros Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.