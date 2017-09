Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 346.2 million euros versus 361.1 mln euros

* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.7 million euros versus 25.2 million euros

* Says full-year outlook for 2014 unchanged

* Says Tieto expects its full-year operating profit (EBIT) excluding one-off items to increase from previous year's level (141.2 million euros in 2013) Source text: bit.ly/1oweN5c Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)