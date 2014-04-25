FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tieto Q1 op. profit slightly above expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 25, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Tieto Q1 op. profit slightly above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Finnish IT services provider Tieto on Friday reported a rise in quarterly earnings even as sales fell short of expectations.

Tieto’s first-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, was 34.5 million euros ($47.7 million), slightly better than analysts’ average expectation of 33.3 million and improvement from the 32 million euros posted a year earlier.

First-quarter sales fell to 387 million euros from 424 in the same period a year earlier, below the Reuters poll forecast of 401 million euros.

The company has been slashing costs over the past year to cope with weak demand, particularly from the telecommunications sector. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.