A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday slapped Costco Wholesale Corp with $8.25 million in punitive damages over the retailer's sales of counterfeit Tiffany & Co diamond engagement rings.

The penalty amount was in addition to the $5.5 million the jury last Thursday said Costco should pay to fairly compensate Tiffany for selling the fake jewelry in its stores.

