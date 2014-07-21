Tiffany CEO Kowalski to retire, president Cumenal to take over

July 21 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co said its Chief Executive Michael Kowalski would retire and Frederic Cumenal, currently the jewelry maker’s president, would succeed him.

Kowalski, 62, has been with Tiffany for over three decades. He became chief executive in 1999 and assumed the role of board chairman in 2003.

Tiffany, known for its blue boxes and its Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan, said Cumenal would assume the role of CEO from April 1 next year.