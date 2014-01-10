FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiffany sales rise 4 pct in holiday season
#Market News
January 10, 2014

Tiffany sales rise 4 pct in holiday season

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co reported a 4 percent rise in sales through November and December, helped by strong demand in America and Asia.

Comparable store sales rose 6 percent in the two-month period, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

Net sales rose to $1.03 billion in the holiday season, helped by a 6 percent rise in sales in the Americas region and a 5 percent rise in Asia, excluding Japan.

The company, famed for its blue boxes and its Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan, also maintained its full-year profit forecast of $3.65 to $3.75 per share, excluding items.

