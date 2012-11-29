FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiffany lowers full-year sales, profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Tiffany lowers full-year sales, profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co lowered its fiscal-year sales and profit on Thursday as it reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, blaming global economic conditions and poor sales of silver jewelry.

Tiffany now expects global net sales growth of between 5 percent and 6 percent, down one percentage point from its most recent forecast for the year ending in January.

It looks for a full-year profit of $3.20 to $3.40 per share, down from an earlier range of $3.55 to $3.70.

Global sales rose 3.8 percent to $852.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, while sales at stores open at least a year rose 1 percent. Analysts expected sales of $859.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tiffany reported net income of $63.2 million, or 49 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with $89.7 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.