Tiffany sees full-year revenue rising 6-8 percent
March 22, 2013

Tiffany sees full-year revenue rising 6-8 percent

March 22 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co on Friday reported a slightly higher profit for the quarter that included the holiday season and said net worldwide sales would rise 6 percent to 8 percent this fiscal year, with growth in all regions.

For the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31, the upscale jeweler reported earnings of $179.6 million, or $1.40 per share, compared with $178.4 million, or $1.39 a share, a year earlier.

The company said it expected a profit of $3.43 to $3.53 per share this fiscal year.

