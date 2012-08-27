FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiffany & Co lowers sales, profit views
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Tiffany & Co lowers sales, profit views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co lowered its fiscal-year sales and profit forecasts on Monday, citing global economic conditions and weakness in key markets for the jeweler such as Europe and New York.

Tiffany reduced its global net sales growth forecast by 1 percentage point to range of 6 percent to 7 percent for the year ending in January. It lowered its full-year profit outlook to $3.55 to $3.70 a share from $3.70 to $3.80.

Global sales rose 1.6 percent to $886.6 million in the second quarter ended on July 31, while sales at stores open at least a year fell 1 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

Tiffany reported net income of $91.8 million, or 72 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with $90 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.