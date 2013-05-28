Tiffany 1st-quarter sales rise 9 percent, better than expected

May 28 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected sales for the first quarter that included Valentine’s Day, helped by gains in all regions and promotions around the jeweler’s 175th anniversary and the ‘The Great Gatsby’ motion picture.

Overall revenue rose 9.3 percent to $895.4 million, handily beating Wall Street expectations.

For the quarter ended April 30, New York-based Tiffany’s reported earnings rose to $83.6 million, or 65 cents per share, from $81.5 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.