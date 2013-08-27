FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiffany profit rises on sales gains in China; forecast raised
August 27, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Tiffany profit rises on sales gains in China; forecast raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by sales gains in China that trumped fears of a slowdown there, and the U.S. jeweler raised its full-year forecast.

Global sales rose 4.4 percent to $925.9 million in the second quarter ended July 31. Same-store sales rose 5 percent.

Tiffany reported net income of $106.8 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $91.8 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. The company now expects a profit of $3.50 to $3.60 per share this fiscal year, 7 cents more than its previous forecast range.

