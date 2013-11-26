FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiffany raises profit forecast as quarterly sales beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Tiffany raises profit forecast as quarterly sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by stronger-than-expected sales as business soared in China, and the U.S. jeweler raised its full-year forecast.

Global sales rose 7 percent to $911.5 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts on average were expecting $889.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable sales rose 7 percent.

Tiffany reported net income of $94.6 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $63.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year profit forecast by 15 cents per share to a range of $3.65 to $3.75.

Tiffany still expects net sales worldwide to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage rate for the fiscal year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.