Tiffany cuts profit forecast as holiday shopping disappoints
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Tiffany cuts profit forecast as holiday shopping disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co cut its full-year profit forecast, citing a disappointing holiday shopping season.

Tiffany’s shares fell 11.7 percent to $91.34 in early trading on Monday after the company said it now expected an adjusted profit of $4.15-$4.20 per share in the year ending Jan. 31, down from its prior forecast of $4.20-$4.30.

Sales in the Americas fell 1 percent, while those in Japan dropped 16 percent in the two-month holiday shopping period ended Dec. 31, the company said.

Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
