Tiffany sales fall 1 percent on stronger dollar
March 20, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Tiffany sales fall 1 percent on stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak demand during the holiday shopping season.

The company reported net income of $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $103.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

New York-based Tiffany’s revenue slipped to $1.29 billion from $1.30 billion, about half of which was from the outside the United States. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

