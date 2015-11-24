FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Upscale jeweler Tiffany's quarterly sales fall 2.2 pct
November 24, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Upscale jeweler Tiffany's quarterly sales fall 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word in paragraph 2)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co’s quarterly sales fell 2.2 percent as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending in the United States and reduced the value of sales from other markets.

The company’s net income rose to $91 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $38.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $938.2 million from $959.6 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

