FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Upscale jeweler Tiffany's sales drop 5.6 pct in holiday quarter
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Upscale jeweler Tiffany's sales drop 5.6 pct in holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co’s sales fell 5.6 percent in the holiday quarter as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending at its stores in the United States and ate into revenue from other markets.

Sales at the upscale jeweler’s established stores open for at least a year fell 10 percent in the Americas region in the fourth quarter.

Its net income fell to $163.2 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.21 billion from $1.29 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.