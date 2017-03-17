Jeweler Tiffany posts 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

March 17 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Friday as strong demand for its high-end jewelry in Japan and China helped offset weak holiday sales in the Americas.

Net sales rose to $1.23 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $1.21 billion a year earlier, the second straight rise this year.

Net income fell to $157.8 million, or $1.26 per share, from $163.2 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)