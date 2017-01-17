Tiffany's U.S. comparable sales fall 4 pct in holiday season

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co said its comparable sales in the Americas fell 4 percent in November and December, hurt by lower consumer spending and a drop in sales at its flagship store in New York.

The company said sales at its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York declined 14 percent, partly due to post-election traffic disruption in Manhattan.

The company said it does not anticipate a significant improvement in economic conditions in 2017. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)