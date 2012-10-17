FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Tiffany team to woo wealthiest jewelry clients worldwide
October 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Tiffany team to woo wealthiest jewelry clients worldwide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co is establishing a separate selling unit to woo wealthy clients around the world who want its high-end statement jewelry, the company said on Wednesday.

Tiffany gets a small, but growing percentage of its sales from statement jewelry, which the New York retailer defines as one-of-a-kind or few-of-a-kind pieces priced at $50,000 or more.

“We believe there is a big opportunity to grow that higher-end business and that it is important to have a dedicated, proactive selling organization,” said Mark Aaron, Tiffany’s vice president of investor relations.

He said the selling team will approach affluent shoppers and organize events for them to see the jewelry, from Singapore to Sao Paulo and other major cities. Tiffany gets a significant amount of its business from relatively inexpensive items such as $135 sterling silver key charms.

The new team will be headed by Beth Canavan, who currently leads Tiffany’s Americas business. That business will be rolled into the portfolio of Frederic Cumenal, who has been responsible for Tiffany’s businesses in Asia, Japan, Europe and Emerging Markets, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
