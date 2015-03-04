FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Tiga Pilar eyes rice unit IPO in 2018-finance director
March 4, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Tiga Pilar eyes rice unit IPO in 2018-finance director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk may spin off its rice unit in an initial public offering in 2018, after the business’ revenue is expected to reach $1 billion, its finance director said.

Tiga Pilar’s rice business is expected to post 4.5 trillion rupiah ($347 million) in revenue this year, a 46 percent increase from the previous year, Sjambiri Lioe told reporters. The rice unit typically contributes around 60 percent to Tiga Pilar’s total revenue.

Lioe declined to say how much the rice business would raise in the IPO.

Tiga Pilar also makes noodles, snacks and candies. It listed its palm oil unit, PT Golden Plantation Tbk, on the Indonesian stock exchange in December.

$1 = 12,970.00 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
