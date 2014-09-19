FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR to buy additional 10 pct of Indonesian food firm Tiga Pilar
September 19, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

KKR to buy additional 10 pct of Indonesian food firm Tiga Pilar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LP will pay 658 billion rupiah ($54.90 million) to buy an additional 10 percent of PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk , the finance director of the Indonesian food firm told Reuters on Friday.

Tiga Pilar will use the proceeds to expand into markets such as Vietnam and Malaysia, Sjambiri Lioe said by telephone.

The company also plans to launch an initial public offering for its plantation unit in December to raise up to 500 billion rupiah, Lioe said.

A KKR spokeswoman said the private equity firm could not immediately provide comment.

1 US dollar = 11,985.00 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
