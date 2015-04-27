FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TIG advisors urge Altera stockholders to vote "against" lead independent director
#Funds News
April 27, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TIG advisors urge Altera stockholders to vote "against" lead independent director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - TIG Advisors -

* TIG advisors calls on fellow Altera stockholders to vote “against” lead independent director T. Michael Nevens

* TIG advisors says “stockholders should have right to choose between Intel’s reported $54 cash offer and uncertain future of standalone Altera”

* TIG advisors says Altera “board not acting in a transparent, independent or accountable manner”

* “Altera board appears to be forgoing substantial and immediate value realization for stockholders in pursuit of murky strategic goals”






