BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV : * Says 21,259,092 shares were issued for a total subscription price of EUR

5,314,773 * The remaining 4,740,908 shares (representing an amount of EUR 1,185,227) will be issued as soon as the relating subscription price has been credited to the company’s account which is expected shortly * Private placement plan announced on July 17 and 18